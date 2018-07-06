Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson tried to schedule $10 million exhibition, working for later date

According to a report by Alan Shipnuck of Golf.com, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are trying to put together a big money heads-up exhibition match. As in $10 million. And the whole thing was supposed to happen in early July, but it fell through. Both sides, it seems, want to see it happen at some point, though. In fact, who doesn't want to see this happen?

Here's Shipnuck.

The negotiations, involving a major television network and various corporate entities, couldn't quite be consummated in time but Woods and Mickelson and their people remain committed to making it happen as soon as it's feasible. "We're working on a different date," Mickelson said on Thursday. "I thought it was done for the 3rd but obviously it wasn't." Woods' representatives declined to comment.

That's blockbuster, and I hope it happens. The old made-for-TV Monday night golf events that often included Woods and other stars at the turn of the century -- like Ernie Els and Sergio Garcia -- were played for millions of dollars but nothing at the eight-figure level.

"It's a ridiculous amount of money," Mickelson told Golf.com. "No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone."

This was actually hinted at during The Players Championship a few months ago when Woods and Mickelson jabbed back and forth at each other.

"I look at the cover of the newspaper and the pairing is on there and the excitement that's been going on around here, it gets me thinking, 'Why don't we just bypass all the ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have kind of a high-stake, winner take all match,'" Mickelson said.

"Now, I don't know if he wants a piece of me," Mickelson continued, "but I just think it would be something that would be really fun for us to do, and I think there would be a lot of interest in it if we just went straight to the final round."

And there you go.

"I'm definitely not against that and we'll play for whatever makes him uncomfortable," replied Woods.

This would obviously be the golf television event of the year and likely draw a rating bigger than all the majors and maybe even commensurate with the Masters. The best part -- my favorite part -- of it all? The pair would presumably wear microphones for all 18 holes. Can you imagine?!

"You will hear a lot of the comments that you don't hear on regular TV," Mickelson told Golf.com. "We both like to talk smack, and we both have fun with what we're doing. And the fact that this isn't an official tournament, that it's just a head-to-head match, you'll hear some of the little nuances, some of the little things that you don't normally pick up."

I want to hear them all, and I want this to happen as soon as humanly possible.