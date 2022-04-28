Dust off your flight trackers, the Big Cat is officially on the move once again. While Tiger Woods is not stalking the leaderboard down in Mexico, he is on site Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club, the host venue for the 2022 PGA Championship in three weeks' time.

While there would not be much reason for Woods to play this specific course unless it was a scouting trip to collect his bearings ahead of the second major championship of the year, Woods has not yet declared his intent to play the event.

The 15-time major champion did not divulge much information in regards to his schedule after finishing 47th at the 2022 Masters in early April. Impressively playing himself into the weekend and holding his own despite his physical limitations, Woods only confirmed to Sky Sports his attendance at the 150th Open at St. Andrews in July.

"I won't be playing a full schedule ever again, so it will just be the big events. I don't know if I will play Southern Hills or not, but I'm looking forward to St Andrews," he said. "That is something that's near and dear to my heart,.I've won two Opens there, it's the home of golf, and it's my favorite golf course in the world. I will be there for that one."

Golf Digest's Dan Rapaport reports that Woods will make an appearance in the PGA Championship "barring any setbacks". If he does, it will be 15 years removed from Tiger claiming the Wanamaker Trophy at Southern Hills, his fourth and most recent PGA Championship. As such, optimism of a Tiger sighting next month is on the rise.

The original Perry Maxwell design will look a little different than 2007 as golf architect Gil Hanse has since taken to the property, removing trees and restoring bunkers. While this will hardly affect Woods, the one thing he does have going for him is the location of the championship: Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Winning one of the hottest editions -- temperature wise -- in the championship's history, the sweltering heat was felt by all players in 2007 as the average temperature for the week clocked in near 100 degrees Fahrenheit. While the PGA Championship has since been moved up on the calendar, Woods experienced not only the effect of injury over the weekend at Augusta National but that of chilly conditions as well.

The PGA Championship has not been kind to Woods since his victory at Southern Hills. Teeing it up on 10 occasions, the 46-year-old has captured two runner-up results but no other top 10 finishes and four missed cuts.