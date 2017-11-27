Tiger Woods practices in Bahamas, says pain-free life feels 'remarkable'
Big Cat is back, and he's feeling better than ever
It's almost December, which means it's almost time for Tiger Woods to take over the sports world again. Woods will tee it up this week at the Hero World Challenge for the first time since the beginning of 2017, and he played a practice round in Albany, Bahamas, over the weekend to prepare for the event.
His swing doesn't look amazing, but it does look a little bit more fluid and easy than in years past. Woods, who played with Dustin Johnson, President Donald Trump and Brad Faxon over the weekend, said he feels much better than he has in the past.
This is the second consecutive year he has attempted a return to golf at the Hero World Challenge, this one following his fourth back surgery (a fusion) in April 2017.
"I haven't really competed in two years, really," Woods told Golf Channel. "I haven't really done much. I'm looking forward to competing again and finding the rhythm and the feel of playing tournament golf and just hitting shots. I am a little surprised (about my swing). The fact that I don't have any pain in my lower back compared to what I was living with for years, it's just remarkable."
Woods has mentioned throughout the recovery process over the last few months that the biggest thing for him has been being pain-free off the course. The on-course fluidity is a bonus. What remains to be seen, though, is whether his back can hold up for an entire tournament, an entire month and then an entire year (and beyond). Remember, we've been here before with Woods, and it didn't end well.
"It could be the next step, I just don't know and that's tough to live with," Woods added to Golf Channel. "It's been a struggle for years. To finally come out on the good side of it, it's exciting. I am stiffer, I'm fused. But I don't have the pain, and if I don't have the pain, life is so much better."
Woods played again on Monday in the Bahamas with Patrick Reed.
The 18-golfer tournament will start on Thursday and will include Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.
