Tiger Woods prop bets for 2018 are out, and he is 200-1 to win an event

Tiger Woods will play the Hero World Challenge in late November. That's all we know for now. Will he play in 2018? That's anybody's guess, but Bookmaker.eu has published some general odds for Big Cat's return to the sport.

We already looked at a few Hero World Challenge-specific props, but these for the entire year are far more intriguing (and in some cases, nefarious). Let's take a look.

Will Tiger Woods announce retirement from pro golf before Jan. 1, 2019?

Yes +240

No -300

I don't think Woods will ever truly announce his retirement from golf. Not formally, anyway. That's not in his DNA.

How many PGA Tour/European Tour events will Tiger Woods compete in during 2018?

Over 5.5

Under 5.5

I like over 5.5, especially with how aggressive he's been with this return for the Hero.

How many majors will Tiger Woods compete in during 2018 calendar year?

Over 2.5

Under 2.5

He's eligible for them all. I think I like the over.

Will Tiger Woods win a PGA Tour/European Tour event prior to Jan. 1, 2019?

Yes +2000

No -4000

A thousand times no, although that +2000 number is enticing.

Tiger Woods best finish during 2018 calendar year (minimum playing field of 100)

Over 18.5

Under 18.5

Under is a good bet here. I think he'll have one or two flashes if he's healthy.

How many cuts will Tiger Woods make during 2018 calendar year? (min. field of 100)

Over 2.5

Under 2.5

Oh man, this is tough. I could see him going really far in either direction. I guess I'll go with over.

Tiger Woods' Official World Golf Ranking on January 1, 2019

Over 1180.5

Under 1180.5

He's 1180 right now. I'll go with the under.

Will Tiger Woods withdraw during any pro tournament prior to Jan. 1, 2019?

Yes -600

No +400

No is a good number, but yes is more likely.

Will Tiger Woods undergo back surgery in 2018?

Yes +130

No -160

I don't even want to think about this.

Will Tiger Woods shoot 80 or worse in a round in 2018?

Yes -130

No +100

Yes, yes he will. That's a lock.

Will Tiger Woods withdraw from the 2017 Hero World Challenge before it begins?

Yes +220

No -280

I don't think he will. He's been too into this return, and everything has happened too fast for me to think anything other than that he's fully and completely healthy. At least for now.

Will Tiger Woods withdraw during the 2017 Hero World Challenge?

Yes +240

No -300

Yes is a good number here.