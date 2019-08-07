Tiger Woods reminisces about 'greatest-feeling' shot from nearly two decades ago at PGA Championship
It was out of a bunker at Hazeltine, with just little wind off the left
Tiger Woods' ability to remember any and all details from random shots 10 or even 20 years ago always makes me smile. This is what geniuses do, I suppose, but it never gets old. Woods was asked this week via social media what the best shot of his career was, and he had an immediate answer in mind. Many of us remember the shot he hit out of the sand on the 72nd hole at the 2000 Canadian Open, but Woods revealed it's a different bunker shot that tops his list.
"The greatest-feeling shot I've ever hit was the 3-iron I hit at Hazeltine (at the 2002 PGA Championship) out of the fairway bunker," said Woods. "Wind coming off the left. It was the greatest-feeling shot I've ever hit in my entire life. On top of that, I made a 20-footer for birdie, and Ernie Els flipped me off."
The shot was a joke. Woods barely moved his legs because of where his feet were positioned in the bunker. You can tell how good it was by the post-shot smirk; you can always tell how good a shot was based on Tiger's post-shot smirk.
Despite the heroics (and birdie), Woods went on to lose the PGA to Rich Beem by one that year. It was one of seven runner-up finishes at major championships for the Cat (two of them at Hazeltine). He birdied the final four holes of the tournament and Beem bogeyed the last, but it wasn't quite enough to catch him. Still, that shot is one of the great ones (of many!) in Woods' crazy career.
