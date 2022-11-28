In unison with the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL has landed its first two signings. World No. 5 Jon Rahm and world No. 8 Justin Thomas were announced as future participants in the golf league set to begin in January, 2024. Between the four of them, they possess 22 major championship titles and more than 120 victories on the PGA Tour.

"I'm excited to join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas in TGL," said Rahm on Twitter. "As soon as I learned about the league, I was in! It will be great being a part of something that combines my interest in tech with the opportunity to introduce golf to a broader global audience."

While new leagues are commonplace this day and age, this one is inherently different from the standard golf seen on a weekly basis. TGL's mission is to fuse advanced technology and live action in a custom-built arenas. Competitors and teams will play matches against each other with full-swing shots tracked by simulators and short-game shots taking place in the arena right in front of the fans. The league is set to launch with six teams of three PGA Tour players, meaning there are now only 14 spots remaining. As with anything attached to Woods, one can assume these openings will be filled quickly.

Boasting a 15-match regular season followed by playoffs and a championship, matches are expected to take place weekly on Monday nights. With little down time or walking in between shots, the relative fast-paced nature of these matches will be a nice change.