Tiger Woods says he believes his fans are appreciating the 'tail end' of his career more
Big Cat is appreciative of how folks have received him on the PGA Tour this year
The adulation Tiger Woods received at the PGA Championship in St. Louis a few weeks ago was mind boggling. I thought and wrote a lot about it and what it meant for him, for us and for golf.
He said on Tuesday at The Northern Trust that it hasn't gone unnoticed by him or his team. For a guy who has repeatedly said he feels grateful just to be playing golf again, this theme is a thread that has run through this entire season.
"I think that everyone can relate to (overcoming pain in your 40s) because they have all gone through it," Woods said. "Everyone has got aches and pains, and whether you've had kids or not, you get to your 40s, you're feeling it, and I'm not the only one. The only difference is I'm an athlete and I'm playing at a high level and one of the best players in the world at what I do for a living. That's hard. People understand that. They understand, trying to compete against the younger generation, and it gets a little more difficult."
Woods has clearly changed the way he trains for events, but the game is definitely still there. Going into the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs, he ranks No. 4 in approach shots, No. 11 in strokes gained tee to green and No. 5 overall in strokes gained. He's been, statistically anyway, a top 10 player on the PGA Tour.
Because of that, and despite not winning, he said the reception in all 14 tournaments he's played in has been incredible.
"This entire year has been so different," Woods said. "I've had excitement. I've had people into it over the years, but this has been so different. We go back to how everyone received me at Tampa, that was very special and I had not received ovations and warmth like that.
"I guess everyone knows I've struggled and I've had some back pain and I've gone through four surgeries and I'm trying to work my way back, and it's been tough. People understand that. ... I think that people are more, I guess appreciative. I don't want to make that sound wrong or anything but they know that I'm at the tail end of my career, and I don't know how many more years I have left. But I'm certainly not like I was when I was 22. Forty-two, it's a different ballgame."
