Tiger Woods schedule 2018: Short break ahead of packed agenda to end long season
You're going to see a lot of Big Cat in the days and weeks to come
Could you not get enough of Tiger Woods at last week's PGA Championship? That's good news because you're about to get a whole lot more of him. Woods' camp told Golf Channel this week that Tiger would play the BMW Championship, which is the third of four FedEx Cup Playoff tournaments.
Woods has also committed to the first two -- the Northern Trust and the Dell Technologies Championship -- which means his schedule could look like the following over the last six weeks of the season.
- The Northern Trust: Aug. 23-26
- Dell Technologies Championship: Aug. 31 - Sept. 3
- BMW Championship: Sept. 6-9
- Tour Championship: Sept. 20-23
- Ryder Cup: Sept. 28-30
Woods has not qualified for the Tour Championship yet, but he's ranked No. 20 in the FedEx Cup, and the top 30 make it to East Lake over the course of the first three playoff events. With the way he's trending, that seems like a real possibility.
He's also not on the Ryder Cup team, but shot up to 11th in the standings there and will be a lock as a captain's pick. That would be eight events in 10 weeks for Woods if he does play in Paris.
As it stands right now, Woods will likely end up playing 18 events, which will be the most he's played since 2012 when he played 19. Before that, you have to go all the way back to 2005 when Woods played 21 times to find a season as full as this one has been for the 79-time PGA Tour winner.
