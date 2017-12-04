Tiger Woods schedule: 2018 slate will be built around major championships

After a successful week in the Bahamas at the 2017 Hero World Challenge, the two obvious questions for Tiger Woods were, "How's your back?" and "What's next?"

Woods brushed off the first as almost an afterthought. He experienced no pain, which means we can actually start to talk about the second. He was noncommittal to an actual plan but did say that he was going to build around the four majors.

"I think that we're going to sit down here, we're going to figure out what's the best way for me to build my schedule for the major championships," said Woods. "I don't know what my schedule's going to be, but my expectations are we'll be playing next year. How many, where, I don't know yet, but we'll figure it out.

"We're going to sit down, we'll figure it out, where I'm going to start, how much I'm going to play, rest periods, training cycles, the whole nine yards."

Woods almost always opens the year at Torrey Pines and the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of January. He did so in 2017 after playing the 2016 Hero World Challenge, and I would expect him to again.

But as his caddie Joe LaCava alluded to, Woods likely won't be going to the European Tour next year like he did this year because of how bad that was for his back. And he really shouldn't.

Joey was good afterward. Said he has no clue about future schedule but, if Tiger feels good, would hope he plays Torrey. Believes Tiger’s days of going overseas (Dubai) are over. — GC Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) December 1, 2017

Based on this limited information and the fact that Woods generally plays a small schedule anyway, here is my best guess for what his 2018 looks like on the PGA Tour leading up to the Tour Championship.

Farmers Insurance Open -- Jan. 25



Genesis Open -- Feb. 15



Arnold Palmer Invitational -- March 15



Masters -- April 5



Players Championship (if he qualifies) -- May 10



The Memorial -- May 31



U.S. Open -- June 14



The National -- June 28



The Open -- July 19



PGA Championship -- Aug. 9



FedEx Cup Playoffs (if he qualifies) -- September



That's potentially up to 14 events not including World Golf Championships (for which I don't believe he'll qualify). My biggest questions are what he does before the Masters (is three tournaments enough?) and what he does if he doesn't qualify for The Players (will he go from April to June without playing?). Other than that, it's pretty easy to see him playing this schedule.

Of course, he also seemed pretty giddy last week about being back on the course, so I could feasibly see him actually playing a heavier schedule than the one above. Maybe throw in the Houston Open or Pebble Beach or Irish or Scottish Open leading up to the Open Championship. Who knows?

What I do know is that Woods is ready to sharpen his game leading into the new calendar year with his new buddies down in Florida.

"I'm sure the guys will have some denominations they want to play for," said Woods. "J.T. was already alluding to that as we were playing today so when we go home, these guys are awesome, they want to play almost every day. They want to compete, they want to see me back out there, and it's really nice to have that type of camaraderie."