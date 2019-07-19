Tiger Woods schedule 2019: Masters champion planning to take time off before FedEx Cup Playoffs

Tiger Woods is going away for a bit. Following his missed cut at the 2019 Open Championship, Woods noted that he will not play the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis next week and is resting up for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which start with the Northern Trust on Aug. 8.

Tiger shot 78-70 at the Open and missed his second cut in his last three majors following his Masters win in April. Since that victory at Augusta, Woods has only played in one non-major, the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village just before the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Woods had a tough Open and looked physically unfit (and old and generally lousy) for a lot of his time at Royal Portrush. Maybe it was the rain, wind and cold that were getting to him, or maybe his back and neck have gotten worse as the season has worn on, nobody knows. But Woods' Open started with a wince off the first tee and ended with this photo of him trying to tie his shoes. It's a tough scene.

How Tiger is now tying his shoes: pic.twitter.com/0qJ6cg1Ywd — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) July 19, 2019

Woods -- who took a vacation to Thailand between the U.S. Open in June and the Open Championship in July -- said he just wants to get home and rest. He'll give away free OWGR and FedEx Cup points as well as the money he'd earn in the no-cut WGC.

“I just want some time off, try to get away from it...I just want to go home.” Whirlwind month for Tiger, but not one that included a ton of golf. Will play one non-major (Memorial) from Masters to playoffs. — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) July 19, 2019

The reality here is that literally the only thing that matters from here on out is majors. Woods said early in the week at Portrush that he only has so many swings left in his body, and he wants to preserve them as wisely as possible. I concur! I want him at majors for the next 10 years. Why even play the FedEx Cup?! Just lay out until next March and play a few warm-up events for the Masters!

"This year I made a conscious effort to cut back on my schedule to make sure that I don't play too much," said Woods at Royal Portrush. "I want to play here as long as I possibly can. And you have to understand, if I play a lot, I won't be out here that long.

"So it's understanding how much I can play, prepping how much I do at home and getting ready. And that's the tricky part is trying to determine how much tournament play I need to get the feel for the shots and also understanding where my body is."

Woods played 18 events last season. He's played just 10 in 2019.

He won't take off until March of course, and we'll see him at at least one FedEx Cup event and likely more. No matter what happens the rest of this year or the next or the 10 after that, his post-fourth back surgery career has to be considered a success. Tiger won the Masters at age 43 with a fused spine. As improbable as those words look on paper, I can promise they're true. I was there I saw it.

It seems as if -- and this is the right decision -- he's going to try and preserve as many opportunities as possible for those words to be written again at some point in the future. It's the best thing for the sport and for Woods' career and the most excited I've been about anything he's done this entire week.