Tiger Woods schedule: 2020 Players Championship ruled out as Masters approaches

Woods will not be joining the field next week at TPC Sawgrass

The absence of Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour will continue as the 2019 Masters Champion has ruled out an appearance next week at TPC Sawgrass for the 2020 Players Championship, Woods' agent Mark Steinberg confirmed to ESPN on Friday. Steinberg explained that while Woods' back is not ready for competition just yet, it shouldn't be an issue that's concerning in the long-term future. 

"Back just not ready. Not concerning long term, just not ready," Steinberg told ESPN

Woods stunned some in the golf universe last week when he elected to skip the Arnold Palmer Invitational, citing back stiffness. The assumption as the 2020 Masters approaches was that Woods would use the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship to prepare for this defense of the Masters title in April, but as it turns out, neither will be on the agenda. 

