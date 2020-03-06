Tiger Woods schedule: 2020 Players Championship ruled out as Masters approaches
Woods will not be joining the field next week at TPC Sawgrass
The absence of Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour will continue as the 2019 Masters Champion has ruled out an appearance next week at TPC Sawgrass for the 2020 Players Championship, Woods' agent Mark Steinberg confirmed to ESPN on Friday. Steinberg explained that while Woods' back is not ready for competition just yet, it shouldn't be an issue that's concerning in the long-term future.
"Back just not ready. Not concerning long term, just not ready," Steinberg told ESPN.
Woods stunned some in the golf universe last week when he elected to skip the Arnold Palmer Invitational, citing back stiffness. The assumption as the 2020 Masters approaches was that Woods would use the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship to prepare for this defense of the Masters title in April, but as it turns out, neither will be on the agenda.
CBS Sports will update this breaking news shortly.
-
Day out of API with back injury
The Australian will not play this weekend at Bay Hill after making it through just four holes...
-
2020 Masters picks, sims, odds and bets
SportsLine simulated the 2020 Masters 10,000 times and came up with a surprising leaderboard
-
How to watch the 2020 Arnold Palmer Inv.
Find out when and how to watch the 2020 API live this week
-
2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational 10,000 times and came up with a surprising...
-
Masters to proceed, monitor coronavirus
Augusta National Golf Club will continue monitoring coronavirus and take requisite precautions
-
2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational top bets
Sal Johnson nailed the Masters and PGA Championship last year.
-
Arnold Palmer leaderboard: Round 2 live updates
Live scoring, analysis and highlights from Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Friday
-
McIlroy near lead after Rd. 1 at Bay Hill
McIlroy led for nearly the entire day before Matt Every stormed to the top on Thursday