Tiger Woods schedule: Northern Trust, BMW Championship commitments made to begin FedEx Cup Playoffs

Tiger Woods committed Wednesday to competing in two FedExCup events in August, beginning with The Northern Trust on Aug. 8 and turning around a week later to play in the BMW Championship.

Woods is coming off a missed cut at the Open Championship two weeks ago, after which he stated his immediate intentions were to skip the WCG-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis to soak up time away from the game and "go home." On his Twitter account Wednesday morning, he expressed excitement about getting back on the course and competing in the FedExCup Playoffs.

Ready to begin the FedExCup playoffs starting with @TheNTGolf and then the @BMWChamps. Hope to see you there. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 31, 2019

Woods ended his stay at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland for the Open Championship on a high note by firing a 1-under-par 70, but it wasn't enough for him to overcome the 7-over-par 78 he kicked his tournament off with. He missed the cut by finishing at 6 over through 36 holes.

Overall, 2019 has been a kind one to Woods, who in April clinched his 15th major championship by winning the Masters, but his schedule has been light since then. He's played just one non-major -- the Memorial Tournament -- since that Masters victory, and just 10 times overall (including four majors).

Last season at The Northern Trust, the first of the two August events he's committed to, he finished T40 in an event that was won by Bryson DeChambeau. That event was played at Ridgewood Country Club. This year's tournament will take place at Liberty National, where Tiger finished T2 at both the 2009 Barclays and the 2013 Barclays.

His eventual goal is obviously to get back to the Tour Championship, where he won for the 80th time on the PGA Tour last season. Woods has to be in the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings after The Northern Trust and BMW Championship to get to East Lake. He's currently 27th, but there's still a lot of golf to be played over the next two weeks.