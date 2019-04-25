Tiger Woods schedule: October appearance at first PGA Tour event in Japan is official

The PGA Tour is venturing into Japan this October, and 2019 Masters champion Tiger Woods will be along for the ride. Woods announced Wednesday that he will participate in the inaugural ZOZO Championship the week of Oct. 21.

The event, which will be part of the PGA Tour's annual Asia swing for the next six years, will have a Japan-record purse of $9.75 million. It will be held just outside of Tokyo.

"I'm excited to play in the inaugural ZOZO Championship in October, and return to Japan, one of my favorite countries. It's going to be a fun fall," Woods wrote in a tweet.

Woods, who just captured his fifth green jacket in a thrilling showing at Augusta National, has not announced the remainder of his 2019 schedule. It is expected that he will play all of the majors and down the stretch of the FedEx Cup, but it is unknown which tournaments he will play between those events.

Most are expecting Woods to announce for the Wells Fargo Championship, held May 2-5 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, that event is now one week away and Woods has not made that declaration. The only other event between this week and the PGA Championship is the AT&T Byron Nelson, held from May 9-12 in Dallas.