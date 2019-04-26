Tiger Woods schedule: Skipping Wells Fargo, 2019 PGA Championship expected to be next event

Tiger Woods will not be playing the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina. It's unclear if or when Woods will play next, but many expect his next appearance to be at the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in mid-May.

Woods won at Quail Hollow in 2007, but has only competed at this tournament once since 2012, finishing T-55 last year. The reigning Masters champion has simply not played a ton at this course in the past decade, including missing the 2017 PGA Championship.

The only other tournament Woods could consider playing in ahead of the PGA would be the AT&T Byron Nelson the week before. Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, said that people shouldn't read too much into this decision.

"He's still digesting and appreciating what happened two weeks ago. Honestly, he's just not ready to play right now," Steinberg said in a interview with ESPN. "Look back at the transcripts from late last year and early this year, he's not going to play as much. He's just going to be smart about it. There's a huge difference between being hurt and being sore. He's sore after most tournaments he plays. He requires some downtime and doesn't feel he has enough time to get ready for next week. And he regrets that he's not going to be there.''