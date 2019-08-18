Tiger Woods score: Average effort ends season short of Tour Championship defense

Tiger Woods' 2018-19 PGA Tour season came to an end on Sunday at the BMW Championship. Woods closed at Medinah Country Club with a worst-of-the-week 72 to finish at 7 under for the event and outside the top 30 on the leaderboard. Unfortunately for him, he's also outside the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings following two events and won't be playing the Tour Championship (where he won last year) next week at East Lake.

Let's take a closer look at his fourth round at Medinah Country Club in what was his last 18 holes of the season.

Front nine (1-under 35): Woods got things moving in the right direction early on with a pair of birdies at Nos. 4 and 5 before playing his next four holes in 1 over. On a day when he needed around a 65 to make it to next week and the Tour Championship, 35 on the front was not going to get it done.

Back nine (1-over 37): Tiger did nothing on the back nine. Nothing! He made a bogey at the 13th, and everything else for him was a par on that side of the course. He was probably lucky just to play it in even, too. He only hit three greens, and his average proximity to the hole was 53 feet.

What went well: Tiger putted great, not only on Sunday but for the last two days. He needed to on Sunday, too, for how poorly he hit it. There were only 10 rounds worse than Tiger's even-par 72 at the time he finished up on Sunday afternoon.

What went poorly: His approach shots were lousy, and his short game was terrible. The approach part was surprising as Woods had been solid on the front this week. The short game was not. He finished 64th of 69 in strokes gained around the green this week and was a miserable 2 for 8 on sand saves.

Stat of the day: It's not one what will engender much rejoicing in the Woods camp. With the missed Tour Championship next week, Tiger (in terms of Americans) does what only 2009 Tiger has done in the last decade and will not have an opportunity to defend his Tour Championship victory.

American players in the FedExCup era to win a major then not play in the Tour Championship later that season:



2008 Tiger Woods

2019 Tiger Woods — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) August 18, 2019

What's next: Woods will undoubtedly take a lot of time off, and I doubt we'll see him again until the Zozo Championship in Japan, which he's committed to play in October. Whatever you want to say about the way Tiger's season ended is fair. He was flawed and stalled and his body often looked brittle and old. None of it matters, though. I'm not even sure any of the rest of the comeback matters. Because Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters for his 15th major. After that took place, everything else was icing.