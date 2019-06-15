Tiger Woods score: Battle back from bogeys results in up-and-down day at 2019 U.S. Open

Tiger Woods had a rollercoaster of a round on moving day at the 119th U.S. Open, and by the end of 18 holes, he was right back where he started on the day at even par for the championship. Woods had five birdies and five bogeys during an eventful round of 71.

He got off to what he admitted that was a "crap start" with bogeys on holes 1 and 3,but then got some juice back with back-to-back birdies at 4 and 5.

Little seemed to come easy throughout the day for Woods, and it took a flurry of birdies down the stretch to avoid making this a downright disappointing round. Woods was upset with the way he finished on Friday and then didn't seem to be in a much better place on Saturday after letting a good scoring day at Pebble Beach slip away.

"The golf course is certainly gettable early," Woods said after the round. "The back nine is a little bit more difficult, but they've done a hell of a job setting it up so we can deal with it if there's any breeze or you miss a ball in a generous spot, you can get the ball up and down here."

While many players have been able to get up and down, Woods was right around field average with his play around the green and there were maybe a handful of misses that not only felt like lost strokes but prevented the two-time U.S. Open champion from building a little bit of momentum in an effort to move up the leaderboard.

The good news for Tiger fans is that he showed great fight coming down the stretch to get back to even par. While even par almost certainly not a winning score this year, he's at least kept himself around the magic number in case things open up on the leaderboard and he can go low on Sunday morning.

Last month during the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, we saw Woods fade a bit on the way to a missed cut (by one stroke) on Friday afternoon, but here at Pebble Beach, he's surging late and trying to get scores where other golfers won't to preserve his place in the championship.