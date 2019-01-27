Tiger Woods score: Best Sunday finish at Torrey Pines in 12 years ends solid Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods finished with a 5-under 67 in the final round of the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday to take his overall score of 5 under at the start of the day to 10 under by the end of it. Woods was nasty coming home as he poured in birdie after birdie over his final nine holes to race up the leaderboard and into the top 25.

Front nine (even-par 36): Woods's start on Sunday was a microcosm of his entire event. It wasn't that he as bad. It was just that ... nothing really happened. Woods, who again started on the back nine of this course, went out in 36 with one bogey, one birdie and just two approach shots inside of 10 feet. This isn't exactly breaking news, but when you're not hitting it close very often and you're not sinking anything from distance, it's really, really difficult to score.

Back nine (5-under 31): Of course, his best nine of the event came as his tournament ended on Sunday. Tiger birdied Nos. 2, 3, 5 8 and 9 en route to the 31 and sneaked into double digits under par just a he crossed the finish line. In a lot of ways it was a mirror image of last year's Farmers Insurance Open, where he made the cut by one but rocketed up the board to finish T23. He'll end up somewhere around that number again this year, even if it too a lot more birdies to get there. All five of Woods' birdies came on putts inside 15 feet on his back nine.

What went well: Tiger was top five in the field on Sunday in strokes gained on approach shots, and it showed. He hit one spinning approach late in his round that grabbed one of the poa annua surfaces at Torrey, whipped to the side and settled about seven feet from the hole. Easy birdie. After barely finishing on the positive side of strokes gained on approach shots on Saturday, Sunday's flip toward the top of the field was a revelation.

Tiger's 67 today is his lowest score on a Sunday at Torrey Pines in 12 years (66 in final round in 2007 en route to win). — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) January 27, 2019

What went poorly: The worst thing I can say about Woods's Sunday effort is that the tournament wasn't long enough. If he'd had another round or two to extend what was a tremendous finish, he could have really gotten into the hunt.

Stat of the day: Tiger did not shoot over par on a single nine-hole stretch at Torrey this week. He shot 36 three different times but nothing over that. That's pretty impressive.

Where he stands: Woods was T20 at the time he finished up with plenty of golfers still on the course. As I noted earlier, this is right around where he finished in last season's event.

What's next: Woods will likely sit the next two weeks -- the Waste Management Phoenix Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am -- before teeing it up at the Genesis Open at Riviera. This was a fine 2019 debut for Woods, who similarly finished T23 last season before going on to have a terrific rest of the season. Would I have liked to see Woods in the top 10 or 20 for more of this week? Sure, but on a tight, tough course like this one, my expectations for a 43-year-old Tiger at a place like Torrey Pines are a lot lower than what they used to be.