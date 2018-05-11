Tiger Woods score: Big Cat on cut line at Players Championship after average Round 2

The early Friday scoring average hovered around 1-under 71 at TPC Sawgrass for the 2018 Players Championship, and that's exactly what Tiger Woods shot in his second round. It also describes how the two-time champ has been over the first few days around this course: Average.

Woods' 1-under 143 total through 36 holes could be enough to make the weekend, but Woods will have to wait a while to find out. Data Golf predicts that there's a 50-50 chance of the cut line staying at 1 under or moving to 2 under. At the time he finished, there were 63 golfers at 2 under or better. If that number goes up too much more, Woods will be watching the island hole on his TV this weekend like the rest of us.

The problem for Woods and this cut is that the morning wave scoring average was neatly under par (more on that in a minute), and scores will likely be similar in the afternoon unless there is a huge change in the wind and weather.

Woods' day on Friday was very middling. He made two birdies, one bogey and 15 pars. His issues were the opposite of what they were on Thursday, which has epitomized his last three events. If it's not one thing, it's the other. On Thursday, Woods gained strokes everywhere except off the tee. On Friday, the only place he gained strokes was off the tee.

You can't play a par 3 much better than this.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/5XheMfbpJT — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 11, 2018

So close to the loudest roar of the week.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/ka2JtGskLa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 11, 2018

You could make the argument that Woods was actually a little bit worse on Friday than he was on Thursday despite notching a better score. The reason of course is because of scoring average. Woods' 72 was right at the scoring average on Thursday at the time he finished. But on Friday when he finished, his score was actually a little big higher than the field average.

Round 1 average: 72.0 | Tiger score: 72



Round 2 average: 70.8 | Tiger score: 71



Woods' big-name playing partner, Phil Mickelson, wasn't even average. Mickelson missed the cut for the fifth time in six years after shooting a 8-over 152 over the first two days. Despite making six birdies over his first 16 holes, Lefty's week was unwound by eight bogeys and four double bogeys. Still, he found time before he left to pump up his new long-sleeved look on the course.

"I think nobody does kind of slightly overweight middle-aged guy better than me, and this says exactly who I am," he said. "I don't know what to say. I'm really happy with it."

The supernova group of Woods, Mickelson and Rickie Fowler disappointed on the course after an inordinate amount of hype coming into Round 1. Fowler joined Mickelson with a missed cut, and Woods will have to sweat out the afternoon to see if he gets another two cracks at TPC Sawgrass on the weekend. The winner of this year's event is not going to come out of this group, and now you're hard-pressed to find anyone who's even going to contend.