Tiger Woods score: Eagle at final hole brings share of 2018 Tour Championship lead
Big Cat closed hard on Thursday at East Lake in Atlanta to finish 5 under
For a while, it looked as if things were going to go very badly for Tiger Woods at the 2018 Tour Championship. Woods bogeyed the first holed he played and didn't look all that adept over the few holes after that. However, birdies at Nos. 5 and 6 righted the ship, and when he birdies Nos. 12 and 14 on the back nine, all of a sudden he was in contention.
Then came the last. Woods hit a 319-yard drive and followed that with a 250-yard shot to 28 feet. He jarred that for an eagle, a 5-under 65 and a share of the lead at the time he finished with Rickie Fowler.
Woods finished the day third in the field in strokes gained from tee to green and sixth in putting. Making 28-footers for eagle on the final hole will boost the latter category.
It was a stunning finish for what looked like it could have been a day gone awry early. This is also Woods' first trip back to East Lake and the Tour Championship since 2013. He won at this venue in 2007.
