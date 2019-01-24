Tiger Woods score: Finds his rhythm on par 5s in solid opening round at Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods kicked off his 2019 PGA Tour year with an opening round 70 in the Farmer's Insurance Open on Thursday at Torrey Pines.

Woods was paired with Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau for a go at the South Course, which played about two strokes tougher than the North Course, where the trio will rotate over to for Friday's second round. Light winds helped open the door to favorable conditions, and when Woods arrived at the par-5s he did so with intention to score. That aggressive play paid off for four of his five birdies on the day, each of which felt necessary given the low scores Jon Rahm and others were posting on the North Course.

Ultimately, the encouraging thing from Woods' round was that he was frequently in position to make birdie putts that just didn't happen to drop. There were a few misses with the driver, but most of the round -- particularly early -- was defined by strong tee-to-green action and missing birdie putts by inches.

When considering the many ways we've seen Woods succeed and struggle since the start of 2018, having him start the week on the tougher course with his putter dialed in should give hope that chasing down the leaders is not out of the question.