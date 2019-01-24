Tiger Woods score: Finds his rhythm on par 5s in solid opening round at Farmers Insurance Open
Woods may have missed a few putts on Thursday, but seems to be driving the ball well to start 2019
Tiger Woods kicked off his 2019 PGA Tour year with an opening round 70 in the Farmer's Insurance Open on Thursday at Torrey Pines.
Woods was paired with Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau for a go at the South Course, which played about two strokes tougher than the North Course, where the trio will rotate over to for Friday's second round. Light winds helped open the door to favorable conditions, and when Woods arrived at the par-5s he did so with intention to score. That aggressive play paid off for four of his five birdies on the day, each of which felt necessary given the low scores Jon Rahm and others were posting on the North Course.
Ultimately, the encouraging thing from Woods' round was that he was frequently in position to make birdie putts that just didn't happen to drop. There were a few misses with the driver, but most of the round -- particularly early -- was defined by strong tee-to-green action and missing birdie putts by inches.
When considering the many ways we've seen Woods succeed and struggle since the start of 2018, having him start the week on the tougher course with his putter dialed in should give hope that chasing down the leaders is not out of the question.
-
2019 PGA Merchandise Show updates
Stick with CBS Sports throughout the week for the latest from the PGA Merchandise Show
-
Hope sold at PGA Merchandise Show
From new drivers to ball makers, there's one primary thing being sold in Orlando this week
-
2019 Farmers, Round 1 live updates
Live updates, analysis and highlights from Round 1 of the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open
-
Farmers Insurance Open odds, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open 10,000 times with some surprising res...
-
Farmers Insurance Open odds, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open 10,000 times with some surprising res...
-
How to watch 2019 Farmers Insurance Open
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open live this week