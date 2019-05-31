Tiger Woods score: Good Round 2 at 2019 Memorial Tournament undone with late double bogey

Jack Nicklaus thwarted Tiger Woods at Muirfield Village on Friday in Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament. Woods had a strong round going at 2 under for the day and 4 under for the week before it all came crashing down on a single hole on the back nine. From the middle of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Woods unleashed on a 3-wood before immediately dropping an expletive.

The shot was long and left in thick, nasty rough. Woods chopped and chopped out of there, and he went on to make a seven on a hole he parred on Thursday. Woods played well the rest of the way and turned in an even-par 72 to follow up his 70 on Thursday. He's inside the top 40 going to the weekend and within seven of the lead, but it was a round that could have (maybe should have) been a lot better.

Let's dive in and take a closer look.

Front nine (even-par 36): Just like on Thursday, I thought Woods played so-so on his front nine. He lost a stroke to the field on the easier side of the course, primarily because he couldn't get up and down on the first hole from 38 feet. He also didn't drive it all that well -- hitting just two of seven fairways -- but he made up for that with some sharp iron play.

Back nine (even-par 36): Tiger's swing has looked great for two straight days now, and it looked like he was really rolling in the right direction before that gaffe on the 15th. He drove it much better on the back, hitting all seven fairways and had the 3-wood really cruising off the tee. If not for that one yanked shot, Friday would have been another building block for the weekend for Woods.

What went well: Again, Tiger's swing looks great, especially off the tee. He's gaining strokes with his 3-wood and driver, which is an area he's always struggled with. It's not a violent swing either. It looks sustainable long-term, which is part of the point of this whole thing!

What went poorly: Woods lost nearly a stroke around the greens on Friday, and all of it came on the 15th hole. Part of this is what makes Muirfield Village a good track. If you go out and hit every green, you'll almost certainly score. If you start missing greens badly, then 80 is in play (see: Thomas, Justin). Big Cat also missed a 6-foot par putt on the first and a 4-foot bogey putt on the 15th. Make those, and the round looks a lot different.

Shot of the day: Tiger says what we all know.

Asked what he was most angry about at 15: “Second shot. You just can’t left of that flag.” — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) May 31, 2019

Where he stands and what's next: Woods was T33 when he finished and will play late in the morning on Saturday. He'll need something special on Saturday -- I'm thinking 66 or better -- to have a real chance on Sunday because there are so many great players ahead of him. But I actually think he can shoot that number based on how he's swinging it right now.