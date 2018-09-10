Tiger Woods score: Great final round still leaves him short at 2018 BMW Championship

Tiger Woods emptied the tank in the final round of the 2018 BMW Championship on Monday and shot a stellar 5-under 65 in the process. It won't be enough for PGA Tour victory No. 80 though, as Woods started Round 4 too far back of the leaders and likely needed something in the low 60s to have a real chance.

Still, he finished with a 17-under 263 and inside the top 10 in a loaded field. Woods also qualified for the Tour Championship at East Lake for the first time since 2013 when he finished runner up to Henrik Stenson in the race for that year's FedEx Cup.

Woods rocked his classic red sweater, and his game on Monday was a pure throwback. Woods finished top 15 in the field in strokes gained off the tee and with his approach shots. He dominated a soggy, cool course. But again, he needed something truly special. While his putter was good, it wasn't special.

The front nine seemed to portend something special for Woods. He went out in 31 and birdied the ninth hole to climb within one of the lead at one point. But a bogey to start the back nine and another one on the 14th hole on a day when there were more rain suits than bogeys did not bode well.

Tiger Woods finishes -17, his best score to par in a PGA Tour event since his win at Doral in 2013. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) September 10, 2018

"Got off to a nice quick start," Woods told Golf Channel's Steve Sands. "Didn't do anything in the second round and kind of hung in there until Monday. I've played a few tournaments where I've come close at the end and just didn't quite get the W. At the end of the season here to say I made it back to the Tour Championship after what I've been through is a pretty good accomplishment."

Woods finished with one birdie in his final four holes and bookended his 62 on Thursday with a 65. The problem for him was that even-par 70 in Round 2. To win this tournament in this week, you had to go pretty low on all four days (four straight 65s would have gotten you a sniff, if that tells you anything).

This week was another success for Woods, though, as he racked up his sixth top-10 finish of 2018 and grabbed even more momentum for not only the Tour Championship but also the Ryder Cup following that.

If there's one specific thing Woods would probably like to have back this week, it's probably how he putted on Friday. He lost nearly four strokes to the field that day. If he putts the field average on Friday, he probably wins.

This is largely the story of Woods' entire year, though. One thing here, another there. Winning is hard. Woods made it look so easy for so long that we (and maybe he) forgot that. This year has proven it, though. While Woods is once again one of the best players in the world, he'll have to wait at least another tournament for his first win in over five years. And if not that next one, then possibly until next calendar year.