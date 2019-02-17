Tiger Woods score: Hot start to Round 3 makes run at 2019 Genesis Open a possibility

After a bumpy first two days at the 2019 Genesis Open, Tiger Woods started feeling it a little bit (OK, a lot) in Round 3. Woods ended his second round early on Saturday morning with a birdie at the ninth hole from off the green to guarantee himself a made cut at Riviera, and that was apparently the opening he needed for the afternoon session.

Woods, 1 under after 36 holes, went off in one of the first groups for Round 3 because he was around the cut line of even par. He started on the back nine and made a birdie at the par-4 10th hole. He followed that up with an all-world eagle at the 11th and two more birdies for a 3-3-3-3 start. Another three at No. 14 -- a par 3 -- kept the streak alive before it finally ended with a par at the par-4 15th. He made a par at the par-3 16th though and ended the evening with six threes in seven holes.

Big Cat finished his day with his ball just off the green on the par-5 17th hole where he'll pick things back up with everyone else on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. ET when the field starts to finish Round 3. Woods ended Saturday 5 under on his third round and 6 under overall, seven strokes back of leader Justin Thomas.

What went well: He putted out of his mind in Round 3, holing birdies from 21 feet and 14 feet and an eagle from 10 feet. But as is often the case with the best players in the world, he's hitting some incredible approach shots. Woods is No. 1 in the field so far in the third round in strokes gained on approach shots, and when you're hitting it to 9 feet from 253 yards away, it's easy to see why.

Shot of the day: I won't get over this approach on the par-5 11th for a while. The club flip holster at the end made it even better than it already was, and it was pretty awesome to begin with. The way Woods started the third round had the entire event buzzing late on a Saturday evening that probably should have been a little sleepy ahead of what will be a marathon finish on Sunday morning and afternoon. It was as much fun as I've had watching golf in 2019.

Stat of the day: This one from my man Justin Ray is a gem.

This is the first time since the 2009 Buick Open (2nd Rd) that Tiger has opened a @PGATOUR round -5 through 4 holes. Woods shot 63 that day and won the tournament by 3 shots. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) February 17, 2019

Where he stands: Woods is currently T14 after playing his first four holes in 5 under and he looks to have cooled off just a bit. There's a caveat, though, and it's that he has the much easier front nine ahead of him while most of the other players atop the leaderboard have the harder back nine. The front nine is playing 0.2 strokes under par for the week while the back is playing 0.6 over. Big Cat needs to get up and down on No. 17 for par and then make par at the tough 18th, but after that he'll have an eagle-able hole at the first to try and climb the leaderboard a little bit more before the final round later in the day on Sunday.