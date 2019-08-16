Tiger Woods score: Late bogeys cost him a good Round 2 at 2019 BMW Championship

After a slow start in Round 2 at Medinah Country Club, Tiger Woods looked poised to make a late move on the back nine and set himself up for a weekend blitz. Alas, it was stymied by a poor finish (we'll dive into that shortly). Let's take a deep dive on what will likely be the final Friday of the season for Woods as he shot his second-straight 1-under 71 at the 2019 BMW Championship.

Front nine (even-par 36): Woods birdied both of the par 5s (which is what he should be doing) but missed greens on Nos. 6 and 8 for two poor bogeys. Those were two of the only three greens he missed on that side of the course, and it cost him.

Back nine (1-under 35): On the back nine, Woods got it going with birdie putts of 3, 13 and 20 feet over the first six holes, and for the first time in a long time, he was quickly moving up the leaderboard at 3 under for the day. Then a common theme on the front nine came back and bit him. He missed the next two greens in regulation and made bogey at both holes. The air was completely let of the balloon and Woods stumbled to a 2-over finish over his last three holes for the 71.

What went well: Woods was one of the better drivers of the ball in the field on Thursday. He finished in the top 10 in that category (unusual for him), and it helped him to a really good ball-striking day, which was unfortunately mitigated by his short game.

What went poorly: Putting and chipping were bad. Woods lost a stroke and a half to the field on and around the greens, and he felt what the stats back up.

“Left quite a few shots out there.” Said he hit the ball better today but just couldn’t convert the chances. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) August 16, 2019

Where he stands: Woods is at least realistic about his chances. After shooting into the top 30 midway through his round, he's again fallen out of the top 40 on this board. Remember, it will likely take a top-10 finish for him to make it to East Lake for the Tour Championship next weekend.

Someone asked if East Lake is still in play. He thinks it’ll take “something in the mid-60s” this weekend to have a shot at advancing. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) August 16, 2019

What's next: Big Cat will have an early tee time on Saturday as he looks to make some sort of charge. He still has just two rounds in the 60s since the Masters, and needs one in Round 3 at a course where the field average has been in the 60s all week. If he doesn't get it on Saturday then that's nearly a wrap on his 2018-19 PGA Tour season.