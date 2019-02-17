Tiger Woods score: Late fade in final round at 2019 Genesis Open pushes him outside top 10

Tiger Woods sent the 2019 Genesis Open into a frenzy late on Saturday evening as he started his third round with five straight 3s. He picked up the plot early on Sunday, too, as he started his third round back up at the par-5 17th with an up and down for par. He followed that with a par on No. 18 and another eagle on the par-5 first hole to get to 7 under for the week. It was a remarkable run for somebody who has famously struggled at this event (at least for him) over the years.

It also didn't last.

Woods tidied up a third-round 65 that felt like it could have been a 55 and started out 20 minutes later on a final round that got going with three birdies in the first seven holes. At 10 under, he was starting to legitimately climb into the golf tournament. But after that he bookended his five threes on Saturday with five fives on Sunday in a stretch that went from the 17th hole through the third hole, and sent him spiraling off the leaderboard. He righted the ship with several pars coming home, but the damage was done. Here's a detailed look at Woods' final round.

Front nine (2-under 34): The denouement came at the par-3 16th hole where Woods holed out from a bunker 35 feet from the cup. At the time, winning still seemed a stretch considering Justin Thomas was busy lapping the field, but a top-10 finish seemed like a lock.

Back nine (3-over 38): A 5-5 start on the front nine (his last nine of the event) quelled that, though. Woods made another five on the par-4 fifth hole (more on that ugly bogey in a minute) and ended a fun (albeit bumpy) week with a 1-over 72 in the final round.

What went well: Not a lot! He was really good around the greens, which is a bit of a catch-22. Woods missed a lot of greens in the final round, which meant he needed to be really good around the greens, but he still delivered (specifically with the hole-out two on No. 16).

What went poorly: Everything went at least a little bit south, but it was his putter that failed him the most. After finishing third in the field in putting in that smoking hot Round 3, Woods lost strokes to the field in Round 4. This is conjecture, obviously, but I think the marathon few days these guys had to take on affected a 43-year-old Woods more than most. He hit some truly terrible putts over the final nine holes on Sunday.

One hole to explain the day: Tiger missed a 2-foot, 6-inch putt on the par-4 fifth hole. A 2-foot, 6-inch putt. It's a mental mistake Woods rarely makes, and I have to believe mental fatigue came into play there.

Where he stands: Woods won't finish in the top 10 after finishing with a 6-under 278, but it was still a successful week for him after missing the cut at this tournament last season. He thrilled on Saturday afternoon with those five straight threes and probably the shot of the tournament. I thought coming in that a made cut here would be success for Woods, which he barely achieved, and now he'll take a little juice into his next event.

Huge, fading 5-wood from 253 off the backstop to 9 feet for a 3-3 start. The flipped club holster makes me weak.pic.twitter.com/2TY93J2dFo — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) February 17, 2019

What's next: Woods will tee it up next week in the WGC-Mexico Championship where he's the seven-time champion but also has never played. Let me explain. Woods has won this tournament when it was played in a variety of other venues but hasn't qualified for it since it moved to Mexico two years ago. It's his first WGC event since last season's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and just his second since 2014.