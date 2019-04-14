Tiger Woods score: Live 2019 Masters coverage, watch live stream online, updates, highlights
Woods is in the middle of his quest for another green jacket at Augusta National, so join us on the ride
If you have not been paying attention, Tiger Woods has been rolling around Augusta National like it's his second home, putting up low numbers and moving into the final pairing of the 2019 Masters on Sunday, the first time he's been in such a grouping here since 2007. Woods opened Round 4 just two shots back of leader Francesco Molinari and is currently attempting to win his first Masters since 2005.
Round 4 began early in order to get it in before inclement weather hits Augusta, Georgia, in the afternoon, and Woods is on the course doing whatever he can to win his fifth green jacket. CBS Sports will be along for the entire ride with Woods today at the 2019 Masters, covering everything Big Cat does both on and off the course. Check into our coverage through our various stories on Woods below. As he is currently live on the course, click the link below to watch all of his shots in Featured Groups action, or follow along with everything Woods does in our live update application.
Tiger Woods score, live updates
Tiger Woods news, features
- Round 3: Green jacket No. 5 is within reach for Woods after improbable run
- Round 2: Resilient outing has Woods eyeing another Masters win
- WATCH: Security guard nearly takes out Tiger, he birdies the hole anyway
- Round 1: Tiger gets the job done, sets himself up for a run at the green jacket
- Bettor puts $85,000 on Woods to win it all
- Check out Woods' crazy approach shot from Round 1
- What exactly is that mysterious logo on Tiger's shirt?
- Fourteen years later, can Tiger Woods capture another green jacket?
- Why Woods is one of the golfers to be rooting for in Augusta this week
- Tiger & Phil: Back together again at Augusta
- Woods' chances at winning the Masters may be better than you think
- A Masters victory could be a career changer for Tiger
Tiger Woods highlights
- Tiger Woods wins his first of four Masters at age 21 | Alternate footage
- Woods completes the 'Tiger Slam' at Augusta National
- Relive Woods' signature chip in on the 16th hole
- Woods wins his fourth Masters, tying Arnold Palmer for second-most all-time
- Tiger is one of three men to win back-to-back Masters
