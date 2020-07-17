Watch Now: Tiger Woods Projected To Miss The Cut At The Memorial Tournament ( 12:05 )

Tiger Woods may soon be 17 for 18 in making cuts at the Memorial Tournament after shooting 76 and being projected to miss the cut at this year's Memorial with a score of 3 over. Prior to this week, Woods had played the weekend all 17 times he'd teed it up at this event and won it five different times. This weekend? He'l likely be watching Jack Nicklaus shake somebody else's hand from his couch in Florida.

For the first round and a half of his week, Tiger's looked terrific from tee to green but rust permeated his short game, both around and on the greens at Muirfield Village. Then on his back nine on Friday (the front nine on the course), the swing went awry and Woods looked lost from tee to green. This was exacerbated by what seemed like a bit of a hitch in his gait at times. Nothing we haven't seen before, but he clearly wasn't feeling as fluid as he was at the start of the tournament.

The interesting part about all of this is that Tiger's actual swing -- that is, the move he made from takeaway to impact -- looked incredible for most of the week. This isn't necessarily surprising as it also looked great at The Match: Champions for Charity back in May and often looks strong when he's had a lot of time to rest. His strokes gained on approach shots numbers were excellent for the most part, but every other aspect of his game suffered. He finished outside the top 100 in this field in driving, and play around and on the greens. It's not a great formula.

Mistakes seemed to compound, too. Tiger, normally the most resilient player in the world, made two bogeys in three holes on Thursday, and then played a nine-hole stretch on Friday in 6 over. Maybe this is a consequence of the rust from not having played a high-level event in so long, or maybe he just hit a couple of bad shots. Regardless of what caused these slides, they quickly took him out of the tournament.

Woods did make two birdies in his last three holes, but if he missed the cut it would be his first missed cut of the season in four events. Woods also has a win and another top-10 finish. It's such an unusual outcome for him, too. With a miss on Friday, he would have just 21 missed cuts over the course of his career, which is six more than he has major championships. Astounding numbers for somebody who has played for as long as he has.

There's still a bit of hope as the cut line is hovering between 2 over and 3 over and should for much of the afternoon, but regardless Woods won't be lifting trophy No. 83 on Sunday.

Now Woods -- if he does miss the cut -- is left with an interesting conundrum. If he doesn't play between now and the PGA Championship, which starts in three weeks, he will have played just two PGA Tour rounds since February to prepare for the first (and only) major championship of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season.

That's likely the scenario we would get, though, as it seems improbable that Woods would play in either next week's 3M Open or the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational the week after that. It's not the best way to prep for the beginning of seven majors in a 12-month stretch, but it could be a reality for Woods if the cut line stays at 2 over at Muirfield Village.