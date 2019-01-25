Tiger Woods score: Narrowly makes cut after near disaster in Round 2 at Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods narrowly made the cut for the weekend at the 2019 Farmer's Insurance Open, following up his 70 on Thursday with a second-round 70 to leave him at 4-under going into the weekend at Torrey Pines.

Woods had the stated goal to get aggressive and he showed some fire from the start with a birdie on the par-5 10th hole of the North Course. Taking advantage of the easier of the two courses after playing the South Course was paramount for Woods going into the round so that he could be in contention. Instead, he was flirting with the cut line midway through the round.

There didn't seem to be much of a difference from Thursday to Friday and course to course in Woods' game. He drove it a little bit better on Friday, but had few more misses on approach shots to go with another day of mostly pars with birdies on the par-5s. Woods definitely left a couple shots out there on the South Course -- noting after the round that it could have easily been a 67 or 68 -- and it's fair to say he left a couple shots on the green during his 70 on Friday.

"I just couldn't get a putt to fall," Woods told Golf Channel after the round. "A lot of lip outs today and a round that could have easily been five or six-under par just didn't materialize."

The outlier on the round was Woods' worst hole of the tournament to this point. His approach shot on the par-4 18th hole (the ninth hole of the day for Woods and his group) plugged into the side of a greenside bunker off the back side of the green. Forced to take an ax-like chop at the ball in hopes of popping it up, Woods went on to run his par effort past the hole, miss his bogey putt and tap in for a double-bogey.

Golf is hard.



A plugged lie leads to double bogey for Tiger Woods.



He's now 1 outside the projected cut. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/LWboM5uEE7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 25, 2019

Woods recovered from that with back-to-back birdies on No. 3 and No. 4, including a chip-in from off the green.

Heading into the weekend, Woods still has a path to win the tournament. The earlier start time should give Woods the best conditions of the day to get aggressive on the South Course and put some pressure on the leaders, playing in the latest tee times of the week. But given consistency shown by Justin Rose, Jon Rahm and the rest of the leaders through two days, it's hard to imagine there's a Saturday score low enough to get him back in contention to win. Woods will give it his best effort to make a charge, but the tournament's outcome is definitely in the hands of the players holding an eight-plus shot lead on him after 36 holes.