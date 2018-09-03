Tiger Woods score: Poor finish leaves him outside top 10 at 2018 Dell Technologies Championship

Tiger Woods, who started the day just outside the top 10, got off to a nice enough start in the final round of the 2018 Dell Technologies Championship, but when it went poorly, it went really poorly. Woods made birdies at three of his first 12 holes on Monday at TPC Boston to get 10 under and at a point where he could start thinking about a hot back nine leading to a playoff or possibly even a win.

But then Woods made bogey on a long three-putt at the par-4 14th and made his biggest mistake of the day at the par-3 16th. Woods left his tee shot short on the 190-yard hole, and the result was a double bogey to tumble down the leaderboard. Even if he'd birdied out from 16 on, he would have fallen well short of the eventual winning score, but Woods didn't even give himself a shot.

Woods shot an even-par 71 and finished at 7 under for the week.

His game was average on Monday, which is fitting because his game was pretty average all week. Still, it will likely be another top-25 finish for Woods, who has already had nine of those in just 15 starts on the PGA Tour this year. It's not what he wanted, but it's a quality outing in a season full of them.

Now, Woods will turn his attention to the BMW Championship and Tour Championship after that, where he hasn't played since 2013. Woods is projected to drop slightly to No. 27 in the FedEx Cup points race, and regardless of his eventual landing spot, he'll have a lot of work to do next week at Aronimink to make it inside the top 30 and on to East Lake.

In some ways, all of these tournament where Woods plays well and stays healthy are stepping stones. But it has to be frustrating to somebody who has hit the ball as well the best players on the PGA Tour to come up empty-handed this far in the win department. That's what happens, though, when your game is inconsistent in various categories at the highest level.

For Woods this week it was a driver that let him down on Friday and Sunday, and a putter that lost strokes on Sunday and Monday. Even his normally-great iron play was below average in Rounds 1 and 4.

And while he can still string together some really great finishes because he's had moments and flashes of brilliance, he'll have to be more consistent across the board if he wants to get PGA Tour win No. 80 in either of the final two events on the PGA Tour this season.