Tiger Woods score: Poor finish leaves him stalled in Round 2 at BMW Championship

Early this week, Tiger Woods likely would have taken an 8-under total of 132 after the first two rounds of the 2018 BMW Championship. Not all 132s are created equally, though, and Woods won't be pleased with where he stands heading to the weekend after following up a 62 in Round 1 with an even-par 70 in Round 2.

On an easier day at Aronimink, Woods played a course yielding an average score around 67 three shots worse than that, and it all came undone at the end. Woods labored to get his round to 2 under overall before playing the last two holes bogey-bogey for the 70. It was a sour ending to a tepid day.

Everything that went right in Round 1 went south in Round 2. Woods finished third in proximity to the hole on Thursday, and he couldn't crack the top 50 on Friday. He gained over two strokes on the field with his putter on Thursday. He lost over three on Friday.

It was just not Woods' day, which has to be disappointing considering he hit 11-of-14 fairways (surprising for him, even with big fairways) and 14-of-18 greens in regulation. The good news, though, is that he'd already built up a nice bank of birdies on Thursday and had some leeway in Round 2. If you switch the rounds around, we'd all be talking about the momentum he has heading into the weekend.

Woods will start Saturday's third round five back of leader Xander Schauffele, but only a few back of an extremely crowded group hovering at double digits under par. Despite the poor performance in Round 2, this is about as good a chance as Woods has had all year going into a weekend to snag PGA Tour win No. 80. Will it happen? Not if he plays like he did on Friday, but if he can find some middle ground between Thursday's elite 62 and Friday's disappointment, then we should be in for a healthy dose of Big Cat at a wet, slow course primed for scoring.

Here are three other takeaways from Woods' second round.

1. Slow start. Friday was the opposite of Thursday in terms of the start for Woods. The finish will get all the attention, but it was his start that caught my eye. After taking a launching pad into Round 1, Woods couldn't find his way over the first few holes in Round 2. He started with five straight 4s and played those holes in 1 over. Compare that to his 3-under start through the first five yesterday and you can see part of the reason he struggled in Round 2.

2. Seriously, the putter: Maybe instead of switching putters every week Woods should start switching them every round. The Scotty Cameron -- reintroduced to the bag this week -- was ice on Friday. You almost have to try to only make 34 feet worth of putts!

Tiger putting by round this week:



1st Rd - 27 putts, 94'3" made, +2.22 strokes gained

2nd Rd - 33 putts, 31'4" made, -3.54 strokes gained — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) September 7, 2018

3. The good news: If you're searching for Big Cat's first trophy since 2013, I have some encouraging data. He's driving the ball quite well (for him). He's also top five in the field in strokes gained from tee to green. With wide fairways in play this week, I would expect that to continue. If he putts at all on the weekend -- not even well, just at all -- then he'll be in the mix on Sunday. He's outside the top 50 in putting through 36 holes. I can't think that will last, and as long as he keeps striking it like he is, he'll be just fine over the final 36.