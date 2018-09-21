Tiger Woods score: Shares lead at 2018 Tour Championship after looking smooth in Round 2

It was a bumpy ride at times for Tiger Woods in his Round 2 stroll around East Lake and the 2018 Tour Championship, but it ended the way he wanted it on the final hole -- a birdie and a share of the 36-hole lead alongside Justin Rose.

Woods went out in 35 after an uneventful front nine, but then he seemingly took hold of the golf tournament with birdies at Nos. 12, 14 and 15 on the back side to get to 8 under and the solo lead. A double at the par-4 16th following the ugliest fried egg plugged lie I've seen in a while dropped him back a few pegs, and he took out his frustration on the 18th.

That's where Woods piped a preposterous 337-yard tee shot, found the par-5 green in regulation in two for the second straight day and two-putted for birdie as a cluster of patrons lined the fairway behind to usher him home. It wasn't the thrill his eagle putt on Thursday was, but it was enough for Woods to get to 7 under after a 65-68 start and go into Saturday with nobody teeing off behind him.

"We have a long way to go," Woods told Golf Channel's Steve Sands about how he stayed in the moment and didn't get ahead of himself. "There was still 54 holes to play, and this is not an easy golf course. This is a grinder's golf course. You have to keep hanging in there and keep making a lot of pars. I did that today. I didn't quite hit it as sharp as I did yesterday, but I ground out a round and shot something under par."

Woods really had the putter going on Friday, and it saved him from what could have been a poor round as he struggled off the tee and lost strokes to the field on his approach shots. Even though his stroke at times could not have looked easier or smoother, he finished 25th in the field of 30 in proximity to the hole. However, birdie putts of 18, 19 and 23 feet will cover over a multitude of sins.

And now we're left with this: Tiger looking for his first win in over 60 months in a season that has already been a big success. Should he get it, he'll also be in contention for a first place finish in the FedEx Cup and the $10 million bonus that goes with it.

This course has played exactly how I would expect a course to play that would eventually produce Woods as its winner. It's been tough, fast and ejected players all over the place. Woods has thrived in tricky conditions that sometimes appear easy but usually turn out to be anything but that (the scoring average on Friday was over par).

"It's a long season, and we've played a lot toward the end of our season," Woods told Golf Channel. "This is not an easy golf course. It's a little different than two weeks ago when we were firing at every single flag. This is different. This is very much strategic. Lots and lots of patience here."

Woods has looked the part so far in the first two rounds, and he has more patience than most. But with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm coming up behind him, he'll need to look it for another 36 to lay claim to the third Tour Championship title of his ridiculous career and the most meaningful win for anyone on the PGA Tour in 2018.