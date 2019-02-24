Tiger Woods score: Solid finish at WGC-Mexico Championship despite weekend stall

Tiger Woods closed out a third straight top-25 finish to open his 2018-19 PGA Tour season with a 2-under 69 in the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship. He finished at 8 under for the week. Woods has teetered on the verge of really being in the mix of each of the three events he's started thus far but not truly in contention at any of them. That was certainly the case in Mexico as he opened with an even-par 70, made it interesting in the middle but ultimately closed with a 70-69 weekend. Let's take a look at his Sunday finish.

Front nine (1-under 34): Woods looked like a world beater to start the day with birdies at Nos. 1 and 2 -- admittedly, two of the easiest holes on the course -- but he couldn't take advantage on the leaderboard. Six pars and a bogey later, and his 34 going out hit his exact average on that side of the course for the week. Woods again lost strokes off the tee (a theme for the week) with Sunday's primary culprit being the par-4 eighth hole where he hit it into the woods and had to pitch out before making bogey.

Back nine (1-under 35): Tiger played a clean card coming home with a single birdie and eight pars. He hit eight of nine greens in regulation and gained nearly three strokes with his iron play, but he gave them all back and more with his putter, losing nearly four (!) strokes to the field on that side of the course a Chapultepec. That included a miss from 4 feet which made him six of nine for the week, second worst in the field only to Rory McIlroy.

What went poorly: There were two things both on Sunday and for this entire week that went badly. First, Woods couldn't get off the tee box. He lost strokes every single day to the field (including Sunday) off the tee and finished close to last in this category. He also had five three- or four-putts on the week (including one coming home on Sunday on the par-5 11th hole. David Feherty pointed this out on the broadcast, but if you make all of those two-putts, then suddenly Tiger is well into double digits under par and at least threatening D.J.

What went well: Tiger hit it beautifully for most of the week. What people will remember is, of course, the Samurai sword follow-through on the ninth hole on Friday, and it was certainly a work of art. But what it obscures is that Tiger led the field in approach shots and finished in the top 10 in that category on three of the four days of play.

Stat of the day: This stat on Tiger is telling. He flushed everything he looked at but was atrocious with his putter on Saturday and Sunday. It's unfortunate, too, because a hard-charging Woods would have lit this tournament up a little bit and maybe at least distracted everyone from the reality that Dustin Johnson ran away and hid.

Tiger Woods: 31/36 GIR in rounds 3 and 4, his most over the closing 2 rounds of a @PGATOUR event since 2006. Woods was -3 this weekend. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) February 24, 2019

Where he stands: Woods was T10 at the time he finished. If it stands, it would be his first top-10 finish since winning the Tour Championship at the end of 2018.

What's next: Woods will take next week's Honda Classic off even though he lives pretty near to the course. The reason he's not playing is to prepare for the Arnold Palmer Invitational (where he's won eight times) and Players Championship the week after that. It's an unfortunate unintended consequence of the new schedule for the Honda Classic, but it's a reality that Woods was never going to play five weeks in a row.