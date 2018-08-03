Tiger Woods score: Strong round puts Woods inside top 10 at 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
Woods has gone under par in both rounds at Firestone Country Club but must now make a move
Tiger Woods shot a 68 in the second round of the 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational to stay in the hunt for PGA Tour win No. 80overall and No. 9 at this course. Woods is 6 under overall after 36 holes and trails leaders Justin Thomas, Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood by five strokes.
Woods' second round started like his first ended -- with a bogey. Woods made a five on the first hole before running off three birdies over the next four holes to get into the thick of it at the top of the leaderboard, which is where he was most of the day on Thursday.
He followed that stretch with a whole lot of ... nothing. Woods played the final 13 holes in even par (one birdie, one bogey) and tidied up a 2-under 68 by leaving a birdie putt on the 18th just short. That was a theme for the day. Woods lost strokes to the field with his putter despite fixing himself off the tee and hitting the ball overall much better than he did in Round 1.
So the story of the first two rounds for Woods at Firestone Country Club is the story of his season. When one part of his game surges, the other drops off. It's led to a profile full of fantastic statistics, but it hasn't yet led to a win.
"I was just trying to give myself putts at it," Woods told Golf Channel. "I'm really putting well. I just didn't quite hit the putts hard enough today. When I did [hit them hard enough] I made them."
Despite not as many fireworks on the second day at this event, Woods is still very much involved in the conversation as a winner this week. Woods only has 16-1 odds heading to the weekend, which is around where he started the tournament at, but he has history (and loads of experience at this course) on his side.
The problem for Woods is not necessarily his spot on the leaderboard -- he's T10 going into Round 3 -- but rather who's ahead of him. Thomas, Fleetwood and Poulter are trailed by Jason Day (-9), Rory McIlroy (-8) and Jon Rahm (-6). That list of players is going to be tough to overcome for Big Cat.
"I'm going to have to make a huge move," Woods told Golf Channel. "The golf course is playing really soft and receptive. Guys are going to put up good scores. There's 40+ guys under par. That's never the case here at Firestone. Tomorrow is a day I'm going to have to go out and post a low one and see what happens."
We've seen it from him in several events so far this year. Woods has shot 68 or better in each of his last five third rounds, including a 66 at Carnoustie that propelled him to lead the Open Championship a few weeks ago. It will take something around there or better to set up a dramatic victory on Sunday, but if he can marry his first two rounds, that might be exactly what we get.
