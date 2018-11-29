Tiger Woods score: Triple bogey mars average Round 1 at 2018 Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods opened the 2018 Hero World Challenge with a 1-over 73 that definitely should have been a lot better. He seemed ambivalent after the round, and he trails Patrick Cantlay's 7-under lead by eight strokes going into Round 2 in the Bahamas. Woods, in a lot of ways, picked up where he left off last week in "The Match" with Phil Mickelson. His driver was better, but he wasn't giving himself many looks at birdie, and one horrendous hole on the back nine did him in.

Let's take a quick look at Tiger's day.

Front nine: Woods got off to a weak start with two bogeys in his first five holes before pulling it together and going out in even par. His worst hole was probably the par-3 fifth where he three-putted for an ugly bogey. Still, he wasn't in that much trouble at the turn.

Back nine: Woods tripled the par-3 12th after stubbing a greenside chip and watching it roll all the way back into the water. The score sent him into last place, and he only semi recovered with two birdies coming home, including a tasty little morsel at the par-4 18th.

Quote of the day: "I just didn't quite feel comfortable with my game, and it was reflected in my scoring."

Stat of the day: Woods shoots 69 in 2017 in the first round of this tournament, his first round in almost a year after coming back from back surgery. Woods shoots 73 in 2018 in the first round of this tournament, two months after winning the Tour Championship. Golf.

Tiger's 73 today at Albany was his highest first round score in a non-major this year. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) November 29, 2018

What went well: Tiger drove it beautifully. I get that these fairways are wide enough to land three of his planes on, but his rhythm and tempo is light years away from where it was this time last year in his return from injury. If he drives it as well as he did on Thursday during the regular season, he's going to win more than he did last year.

What went poorly: Pretty much everything else. The iron play -- a Woods staple throughout his career and in the 2017-18 season -- did him no favors, and he didn't hit putts to make up for it. If you watched "The Match" last week against Mickelson, you saw a lot of what happened on Thursday in the Bahamas.

Where he stands: Woods is currently T16 in a field of 18. He was one of three players to shoot over par and is tied with Xander Schauffele. Only Hideki Matsuyama fared worse with a 2-over 74.

What's next: Woods will go early on Friday as the field gets re-paired for Round 2 of this tournament. Unless he goes super low on Friday, he's probably out of contention to win considering nothing worse than 18 under has won at Albany in the three years the event has gone to this course.