Tiger Woods score: Uninspiring Round 1 to start FedEx Cup Playoffs at Northern Trust

Tiger Woods appeared on Thursday for the first time since his thrilling final round at the PGA Championship a few weeks ago and played a not-very-thrilling 71 in Round 1 at The Northern Trust in the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Woods, who started his day on the ninth hole of the course, made par at his first eight holes before finally making a birdie on the ninth (17th on the course). He went on to play the rest of his round in 1 over with two bogeys and a birdie, and shot an even-par 71 on Friday at Ridgewood Country Club that did not invoke the emotion or invigoration his last round at Bellerive did.

Woods was five strokes back of the 5-under lead at the time he finished, but his 71 was about one stroke over the field average of 70 for the morning wave.

Nothing about Woods' game looked dismal on Thursday. He was just generally a bit off in every aspect, and lost strokes to the field in every category except for around the green. It didn't help that he only made one putt over 7 feet the entire day. Oftentimes, making a putt or two can salvage an otherwise unexceptional round, but Woods didn't do that.

His lone highlights (and only two birdies) came at two of the three par 5s on the course. On the par-5 17th hole, Woods got up and down from 92 feet for birdie. On the par-5 third hole, he hit his only putt of any length on the day with a 12-footer for birdie to get to 1 under. A bogey two holes later undid that, but Woods at least kept things within striking distance going into Friday's second round.

In some ways, all of this is gravy for Woods. As the No. 20 golfer in the FedEx Cup rankings, he won't have to do very much at all to get to the third round of the playoffs and have a shot at the Tour Championship and $10 million.

He hasn't played in the playoffs at all since 2013 when he finished second overall in the FedEx Cup. Still, after coming into this week's event having finished in the top 10 in two of his last three tournaments (both of them majors), Woods was likely hoping for a hotter start than he's off to.

