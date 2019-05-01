Tiger Woods sends encouraging video message to former college golfer battling cancer

How valuable is each second of Tiger Woods' time? That's a question I think about often. I'm reminded of the fun (if not totally accurate) anecdote that it wouldn't be worth Bill Gates' time to pick up a $100 bill off the sidewalk. I don't know what is or isn't worth it to Tiger, but I do know that he recently took a quarter of a minute to make a video for a former college golfer who is battling cancer. And it was worth every second.

The man's name is Daniel Meggs, and he has stage IV colon cancer. Meggs played college golf at Wake Forest and is now a teaching pro at TPC Piper Glen. He's friends with Harold Varner III, who is also friends with Woods and convinced the 15-time major winner to shoot the short video.

"Hey Daniel, I know you're going through a difficult time," said Woods. "I wanted to let you know that I'm pulling for you. Stay strong. Keep fighting, that's the most important thing. Never give up hope. You're an inspiration to all of us. Just keep hanging in there. Take care, dude."

Varner said he called Meggs after Tiger took down a host of golfers on Sunday at Augusta, and they cried together over the phone. Meggs has been, as expected, up and down physically. For Tiger to send him a message the week of the Masters (which he won!) was everything.

"For him to do that, I thought that was very ‑‑ I mean, who am I? I'm nobody," Varner told PGATour.com. "I just shouted out there and it worked. But this guy's still fighting for his life, though, no matter what. For him to be excited about Tiger, you know, just kind of ‑‑ I don't know, man, it just messes with me. I think it's pretty awesome."