Tiger Woods has been seriously injured after being involved in a car crash Tuesday morning near Ranchos Palos Verdes, California. He had to be extracted from his sports-utility vehicle as it sustained "major damage" following a single-vehicle rollover traffic crash, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Woods, 45, is undergoing surgery for "multiple leg injuries," agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest early Tuesday. He has reportedly suffered two leg fractures (one compound in nature) and a shattered ankle, according to the Los Angeles Times, which is citing a source familiar with Woods' treatment.

Woods' injuries are not life-threatening. He was conscious, calm and lucid when paramedics arrived on the scene. Paramedics deemed him to be in serious but stable condition with an LASD representative on Tuesday night saying Woods was "lucky to be alive," crediting his vehicle (a 2021 Genesis SUV) and decision to wear a seatbelt.

The SUV's only occupant, he was extricated by paramedics through the windshield of the vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. There was no evidence of impairment.

Woods was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by ambulance to be treated for his injuries. LAFD chief Daryl Osby explained that Woods' transportation to a trauma center rather than a local hospital indicated that his injuries were severe but his condition was not critical.

Woods was reportedly "traveling at a high rate of speed" when he "lost control of the vehicle before crossing the center divider" with his SUV rolling multiple times, law enforcement sources told the Times. The LASD did not confirm that description of the crash but did note the area has a high rate of car accidents because vehicles are traveling downhill on a steep curve. The crash, which occurred shortly after 7 a.m. PT, is under investigation by the LASD.

Helicopter footage of the crash scene from KCBS-TV showed an SUV laying on its side in a ditch at the bottom of a hill with heavy damage sustained by its front end. Numerous pieces of the vehicle were in the nearby area. Airbags deployed but the cabin inside the SUV was relatively unaffected, according to the LASD.

CBS News

Woods spent the weekend in Southern California as he was host at the 2021 Genesis Invitational, which is sponsored by his foundation. He remained there early this week to work with other celebrities as part of planned promotional activities.

The 15-time major champion with 82 career PGA Tour wins has been recovering from a fifth surgery on his back with hopes of playing professionally later this year. He told CBS Sports' Jim Nantz on Sunday during the Genesis Invitational that he hoped to play in the 2021 Masters this April if cleared by doctors.

Woods last played on Dec. 20, 2020 at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida.

Athletes and celebrities have spent the majority of Tuesday sending Woods well wishes on social media.

