Tiger Woods posted a photo of himself Friday for the first time since his Feb. 23 car accident that left him hospitalized. In an Instagram post, Woods provided an update on his under-construction golf course while adding that progress for the track is "coming along faster than I am."

The full-body photo shows Woods grinning next to his dog on the course and resting on crutches, with a walking boot protecting his right leg from just beneath the knee down to his foot.

Woods underwent a long surgery on his lower right leg and ankle the same day of his car accident. Days after the surgery, he was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he underwent follow-up procedures on his injuries.

Woods has been home since March recovering and rehabbing, where he has largely been off the social media grid. However he tweeted several times during Masters week, including congratulating winner Hideki Matsuyama. And just last week, he expressed excitement about his new short course at Pebble Beach, called The Hay, which was officially opened on April 16.

There is a long path ahead for Woods to recover, and his golfing future still remains in question, but one smiling Tiger on a course -- crutches and walking boot included -- is an encouraging sign he's making progress in recovery.