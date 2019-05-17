Tiger Woods shockingly among stars to miss the cut at 2019 PGA Championship

Call it complacency, a lack of practice or simply a bad couple of days, but Tiger Woods will not play the weekend at the year's second major following a disappointing showing at Bethpage Black. After shooting a 3-over 73 in Round 2 on Friday, Woods failed to make the cut at the 2019 PGA Championship, finishing 5 over at T84, a massive 17 strokes behind leader and Brooks Koepka (-12).

Woods, as you surely have not forgotten, won the 2019 Masters just one month ago, capturing his first major championship since 2008 and the 15th of his storied career. He chose not to play any competitive golf between winning the green jacket and pursuing the Wanamaker Trophy, and he certainly looked rusty out in Farmingdale, New York, on Thursday when he shot a 2-over 72 to open play with two double bogeys over his first nine holes. Woods struggled on the back nine Friday with a string of four bogeys and one birdie over five holes that put him 5 over and below the cut line.

This marks the third time in his last four appearances that Woods has missed the cut at the PGA Championship; he finished second a year ago after not playing in 2016-17 and falling below the line in 2014-15. Woods had finished T6 or better at his last three majors played, including the Masters, 2018 PGA Championship and 2018 Open Championship.

With the top 70 golfers making the cut this year, Woods is not the only big-name golfer going home early. Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed are among those not playing the weekend.