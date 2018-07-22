Tiger Woods sneaks into top 50, earns WGC-Bridgestone Invitational bid after Open finish

Tiger Woods did not win the 2018 Open Championship, but he did give himself more opportunities for the rest of the season to grab his first win since 2013. After posting a 1-under 70 on Sunday to finish T6 at Carnoustie, Woods finished alongside Eddie Pepperell and Kevin Chappell at 279 for the event, three back of winner Francesco Molinari.

The significance of the finish for Woods reverberates. Not only is it his first top 10 at a major since the 2013 Open, it also gets him into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings. Because of the bump, Woods will get an invite to play the final WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (the tournament is moving to Memphis next season), a place where he's won eight times.

Following a 2-under front nine at Carnoustie on Sunday, Woods came undone with a double bogey-bogey start to the back nine on Nos. 11 and 12. He recovered with a birdie at the par-5 14th, and it's a good thing, too, because it looks like he needed every one of the strokes he gained coming home. Woods made the OWGR cutoff (top 50 make it into Bridgestone) by a tenth of a world ranking point.

OWGR just made it official: Tiger moves to No. 50 in the world, cracking the top 50 for first time since January of 2015. Winner Molinari moves to No. 6. ... — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) July 22, 2018

Tiger finished .0122 ranking points ahead of Russell Henley, who is No. 51. — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) July 22, 2018

Bridgestone is also the site of Woods' last PGA Tour victory, way back in 2013 between The Open and the PGA Championship. You would think it's the best chance for his next one given his record there. He added wins in 1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2009. It's been a tour de force for Big Cat, and if this week's performance at The Open was any indication, we might be seeing Woods in the winner's circle (possibly at Bridgestone) before the year is up.