If you've been trying to find "the next Tiger Woods" on the golf circuit, perhaps consider Tiger's own son, Charlie. The apple may not fall far from the tree when it comes to ability on the links.

The 11-year-old won a US Kids Golf event at Hammock Creek golf course in Palm City, Florida, over the weekend and he put on quite a dominant show in the process. Woods won the nine-hole tournament by five strokes, shooting a 3-under 33 to clear finish atop the field. Charlie had a clean round, tallying three birdies and no bogeys.

As you can see on the weekend's scorecard, Woods was the only player in the field to finish under par. (Also, a cursory internet investigation has led me to the disappointing conclusion that Frank Muniz Jr. is not the child of "Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz.)

One would think that growing up the son of a legendary golfer would help provide a bit of an advantage for a young competitor honing his skills. It also probably helps when that legendary pro works the bag and helps give some advice on the course, and Tiger spent his weekend caddying for Charlie as well.

The elder Woods has been complimentary, perhaps even envious, of his son's ability at such a young age.

"I wish I had his move," Tiger said, via GolfTV. "I analyze his swing all the time. I wish I could rotate like that and turn my head like that and do some of those positions, but those days are long gone, and I have to relive them through him."

Tiger better hope he channels his inner Charlie when he hits TPC Boston for The Northern Trust in the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs this week.