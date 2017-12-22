Tiger Woods splits with swing coach Chris Como ahead of 2018 golf season

Tiger Woods announced on Friday that he is parting ways with swing coach Chris Como after three years of working with him. Woods hired Como near the end of 2014, but only played sparingly over the next 36 months before the announcement came on Friday via Twitter that the two are no longer working together.

"Since my fusion surgery, I have been working hard to relearn my own body and golf swing," Woods wrote. "I've done this by primarily relying on my feel and previous years of hard work with Chris. For now, I think it's best for me to continue to do this on my own.

"I'm grateful to Chris Como for his past work, and I have nothing but respect for him."

This will be an interesting, but understandable transition for Woods. I don't expect him to hire another coach -- at least not in the near future -- and that's probably for the best. Nobody knows this iteration of Woods' swing better than the man himself, and now he'll be the only one in charge.

Como was Woods' fourth swing coach as a pro following Butch Harmon, Hank Haney and Sean Foley.