Tiger Woods splits with swing coach Chris Como ahead of 2018 golf season
Big Cat is going it alone on the swing front in the near future
Tiger Woods announced on Friday that he is parting ways with swing coach Chris Como after three years of working with him. Woods hired Como near the end of 2014, but only played sparingly over the next 36 months before the announcement came on Friday via Twitter that the two are no longer working together.
"Since my fusion surgery, I have been working hard to relearn my own body and golf swing," Woods wrote. "I've done this by primarily relying on my feel and previous years of hard work with Chris. For now, I think it's best for me to continue to do this on my own.
"I'm grateful to Chris Como for his past work, and I have nothing but respect for him."
This will be an interesting, but understandable transition for Woods. I don't expect him to hire another coach -- at least not in the near future -- and that's probably for the best. Nobody knows this iteration of Woods' swing better than the man himself, and now he'll be the only one in charge.
Como was Woods' fourth swing coach as a pro following Butch Harmon, Hank Haney and Sean Foley.
-
Top 10 golf moments of 2017
From a hill in England to the plains of Wisconsin, there were some epic shots and announce...
-
Puerto Rico event to benefit charity
The PGA Tour made an announcement on Thursday about the future of one of its opposite field...
-
2017 holiday golf gift guide
Sunglasses, drivers, putters and golf balls top our list of golf gifts for this holiday se...
-
WATCH: All-sports golf challenge
What happens when you combine baseball, tennis, frisbee and billiards on a golf course?
-
Poulter puts elves in Ferrari
I'm guessing this is not how you hid your elf from your children
-
Garcia shows off cutest fan mail
Can Sergio really get to 24 majors?
Add a Comment