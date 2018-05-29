Tiger Woods takes Memorial Day trip to check out Shinnecock Hills ahead of U.S. Open
Big Cat was on the prowl on Long Island over Memorial Day
Tiger Woods took a recon mission to Shinnecock Hills on Monday in preparation for the U.S. Open, which starts in two weeks. Woods was there on Memorial Day with his caddie Joe LaCava before heading to Muirfield Village this week for the Memorial Tournament.
"Here today at Shinnecock, and grateful every day to the men and women who sacrificed their lives to give us our freedom and allow us to do what we love," wrote Woods on Twitter.
Monday's session was a part of Tiger's normal pre-major reconnaissance. The U.S. Open will be Tiger's 10th tournament of the season following the eight he's already participated in as well as the Memorial later on this week. Here's how Woods has finished in his first eight tournaments of the year.
- Famers Insurance Open: -3 (T23)
- Genesis Open: +6 (MC)
- Honda Classic: E (12th)
- Valspar Championship: -9 (T2)
- Arnold Palmer Inivtational: -10 (T5)
- Masters: +1 (T32)
- Wells Fargo Championship: +2 (T55)
- Players Championship: -11 (T11)
His closest call was probably the Valspar, although his statistical profile has been on par with that of several winners on the PGA Tour so far this year.
Woods has only played one U.S. Open at Shinnecock as a professional, and he finished 10 over and T17 on the week in 2004 when Retief Goosen won the tournament. Woods also withdrew from the U.S. Open at Shinnecock in 1995 as an amateur when Corey Pavin went on to win.
Tiger will play the Memorial in a group that includes Jason Dufner and Justin Rose starting at 8:26 a.m. on Thursday. He's a five-time champion of that tournament and has finished in the top five eight times in 15 tries.
