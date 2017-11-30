Tiger Woods tee time: What time the field tees off today at Hero World Challenge
The pairings are out, and the Bahamas should be jumping with so many elite golfers playing this week
Tiger Woods will make his return at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas this week (not sure if you guys knew this), and he will be paired with Justin Thomas to kick things off on Thursday. It's one of several fascinating pairings in Round 1 on Thursday.
Others include Patrick Reed and Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar and Jordan Spieth. This is as good of a field as this tournament has ever had with eight of the top 10 players in the world in attendance (only Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are not there).
Matsuyama is the defending champion as he beat Stenson by two at this course last year. All times Eastern.
Hero World Challenge tee times -- Thursday
11:10 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari
11:21 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappel
11:32 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger
11:43 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
11:54 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren
12:05 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
12:16 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka
12:27 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler
12:38 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth
-
Tiger paired with Thomas at Hero
The pairings are out, and the Bahamas should be jumping with so many elite golfers playing...
-
Tiger Woods return: Hero World Challenge
The return of Tiger Woods is official as he tees off at the 2017 Hero World Challenge
-
Overton sinks 94-foot putt at IU-Duke
Jeff Overton buried this lengthy putt in Assembly Hall on Wednesday night
-
How to watch 2017 Hero World Challenge
Find out when and how to watch the 2017 Hero World Challenge live this week as Tiger Woods...
-
Enjoy the final ride with Tiger Woods
Big Cat is at the end of the road, and it's either going to be over forever or go on for a...
-
Thomas and Co. excited about Tiger
Big Cat has talked glowingly about some young guns he'll be teeing it up with this week
Add a Comment