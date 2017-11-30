Tiger Woods tee time: What time the field tees off today at Hero World Challenge

The pairings are out, and the Bahamas should be jumping with so many elite golfers playing this week

Tiger Woods will make his return at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas this week (not sure if you guys knew this), and he will be paired with Justin Thomas to kick things off on Thursday. It's one of several fascinating pairings in Round 1 on Thursday.

Others include Patrick Reed and Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar and Jordan Spieth. This is as good of a field as this tournament has ever had with eight of the top 10 players in the world in attendance (only Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are not there).

Matsuyama is the defending champion as he beat Stenson by two at this course last year. All times Eastern.

Hero World Challenge tee times -- Thursday

11:10 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari
11:21 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappel
11:32 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger
11:43 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
11:54 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren
12:05 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
12:16 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka
12:27 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler
12:38 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories