Tiger Woods is already making some plans on playing competitive golf once 2025 rolls around. Woods on Monday announced the members of his TGL team, Jupiter Links GC, which will consist of himself and fellow PGA Tour stars Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner.

Woods is a part owner of the indoor screen golf league -- along with Rory McIlroy -- which was scheduled to begin in January 2024 but was postponed to January 2025 after the facility in Florida planned to house the league was damaged by severe storms.

Other teams named thus far include Boston Common Golf, headlined by McIlroy, as well as the Atlanta Drive with Justin Thomas and the Los Angeles Golf Club which includes Collin Morikawa.

The TGL, which is supported by the PGA Tour, was constructed as a way for players to obtain equity in the professional golf world as a bit of a response to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, which several players have left for over the last few years with the lure of guaranteed money.