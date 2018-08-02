Tiger Woods thrills with 50-foot putt to turn in 32 at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Big Cat is feeling it a little bit on Thursday in Akron

Tiger Woods is doing what Tiger Woods does at Firestone Country Club. In its final opportunity to host the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, the course is getting ripped up a little bit by the eight-time champ Woods. 

Woods started on the back nine on Thursday in Round 1 and made birdies at Nos. 11, 16 and 18. The birdie putt on the 18th hole was an absolute bomb from 50 feet, 0 inches, and it got Woods to 3 under and within three of the lead at the time. 

More importantly, it touched off a 32 from Tiger on the back nine, which has often portended well for the 79-time PGA Tour winner at Firestone.

Woods actually hasn't putted all that well so far on Thursday, but this was a gem. Because it was on the fringe it counted toward his strokes gained around the greens and not his strokes gained putting, but he picked up 1.32 strokes on the field on that one shot alone.

Tiger is looking for his first win this week since taking this very tournament back in 2013, almost five years ago to the day.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

