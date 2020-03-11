Tiger Woods to be enshrined in the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021 class

On Wednesday, PGA Tour made an announcement we all knew was eventually coming, Tiger Woods will be enshrined in the World Golf Hall of Fame. Woods will be part of the Class of 2021.

The PGA Tour made the announcement tweeting, "It's official. Tiger Woods will be enshrined into the Golf Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021."

It's official.@TigerWoods will be enshrined into the @GolfHallofFame as part of the Class of 2021. pic.twitter.com/c5ZYx17jhx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 11, 2020

To be considered for the honor, male players need at least 15 wins on approved tours or minimum two wins in majors or the Players Championship. Woods is tied for the most wins on the PGA Tour with Sam Snead at 82, including 15 major titles, and has won the Players Championship twice.

The age restriction for induction was lowered in January of this year, going from 50 to 45, after being moved from 40 to 50 in 2016. Woods just makes the cut, and will celebrate his 45th birthday on Dec. 30, 2020.

He is also an 11-time PGA Tour Player of the Year and PGA Player of the Year.

Ten finalists were considered for this year's class. Johnny Farrell, Padraig Harrington, Tom Weiskopf, Susie Maxwell Berning, Beverly Hanson, Sandra Palmer, Dottie Pepper, Tim Finchem and Marion Hollins were the other names in consideration for the honor. The full class is yet to be revealed.