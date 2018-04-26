Tiger Woods to play in 2018 Wells Fargo Championship and Players Championship

Tiger Woods always takes a good bit of time off after the Masters, and this year is no different. Big Cat put the clubs up after at Augusta National for a few weeks, but he has committed to next week's Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow and The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass the week after that.

Break over. Time to get back to work at @WellsFargoGolf and @THEPLAYERSChamp. See you out there. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 26, 2018

This is not really a surprise as Woods has often played Quail Hollow and even won there in 2007 when it was still the Wachovia Championship. Woods has not teed it up at what is now the Wells Fargo Championship since 2012.

Woods last played The Players Championship in 2015 when he finished T69. He qualifies for this year's event, though, because he won the tournament in 2013, a year in which he won five times on the PGA Tour and took home PGA Tour Player of the Year honors.

In six tournaments so far this year, Woods has missed just one cut and has three top 12 finishes. He's also currently No. 12 in strokes gained overall on the entire PGA Tour. He said after the Masters he was looking forward to some time off.

"Generally after this tournament, I put away the clubs for a while," Woods told ESPN. "I usually take three to four weeks off, through my entire career, and usually the clubs are put in the closet, and I just kind of get away for a while. The run-up to this event is pretty hard and pretty grueling. I pushed myself pretty hard to get ready. And I peaked at it four times [in his victories] over the course of my career, and it's tiring."

Woods' late spring and summer will likely include the Wells Fargo, The Players, the Memorial, the U.S. Open, the National and the Open with maybe a few changes here or there. So it should be a pretty full slate for somebody who hasn't played more than 11 tournaments since 2013.