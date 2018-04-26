Tiger Woods to reportedly play in Wells Fargo Championship, his first post-Masters event

Tiger Woods always takes a good bit of time off after the Masters, and this year is no different. Big Cat put the clubs up after at Augusta National for a few weeks, but he has committed to next week's Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow, according to Golf Channel.

That marks the beginning of, presumably, a two-week run where he plays Quail Hollow as well as The Players Championship the following week at TPC Sawgrass.

This is not really a surprise as Woods has often played Quail Hollow and even won there in 2007 when it was still the Wachovia Championship. Woods has not teed it up at what is now the Wells Fargo Championship since 2012.

In six tournaments so far this year, Woods has missed just one cut and has three top 12 finishes. He's also currently No. 12 in strokes gained overall on the entire PGA Tour. He said after the Masters he was looking forward to some time off.

"Generally after this tournament, I put away the clubs for a while," Woods told ESPN. "I usually take three to four weeks off, through my entire career, and usually the clubs are put in the closet, and I just kind of get away for a while. The run-up to this event is pretty hard and pretty grueling. I pushed myself pretty hard to get ready. And I peaked at it four times [in his victories] over the course of my career, and it's tiring."

Woods' late spring and summer will likely include the Wells Fargo, The Players, the Memorial, the U.S. Open, the National and the Open with maybe a few changes here or there. So it should be a pretty full slate for somebody who hasn't played more than 11 tournaments since 2013.