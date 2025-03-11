Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that he has undergone successful surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg. Woods has not played on the PGA Tour since the 2024 Open last summer, and now, he appears to be out indefinitely one month before the 2025 Masters, the first major championship of the season.

"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured," Woods posted. "This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.

"'The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,' added Dr. Stucken. I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."

While neither Woods nor Stucken provided a timeline, recovery for an athlete who suffers a ruptured Achilles is generally 4-6 months. Tiger would effectively miss the entire season and be unlikely to play again until 2026.

Woods had originally committed to play in the 2025 Genesis Invitational -- the tournament he hosts annually -- at Torrey Pines but ultimately withdrew three days later citing he was not ready to return to golf following the passing of his mother, Kultida. He did join the CBS Sports broadcast that Sunday before presenting tournament winner Ludvig Åberg with the Genesis Invitational trophy following his victory.

While Woods has not competed on the PGA Tour since the 2024 Open Championship, he had been in the spotlight of late competing in the inaugural season of TGL, the simulator golf league he has spearheaded with Rory McIlroy.

Tiger has never missed a cut as a professional at Augusta National, but it appears as if he will miss playing in the Masters for the second time since 2017. Woods did not tee it up in 2021 announcing 90 minutes before the tournament began that he was not healthy enough to play while still recovering from aftereffects of a serious car accident.